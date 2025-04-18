AGL62.95▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)AIRLINK181.52▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.51▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.33▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DFML43.7▲ 0.51 (0.01%)DGKC125.64▼ -0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.11▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL15.65▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC143.25▼ -0.19 (0.00%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)KEL4.6▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.9▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF65.82▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP88.6▲ 3.12 (0.04%)OGDC214.19▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PAEL46.9▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL10.8▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL172.95▲ 1.21 (0.01%)PRL34.2▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)PTC22.45▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL95.3▲ 2.39 (0.03%)TELE7.25▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.33▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP9.94▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.9▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG66.3▼ -0.35 (-0.01%)UNITY27.4▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Honda CG 125 self-start updated installment plan for April 2025

Honda Cg 125 Self Start Updated Installment Plan For March 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Honda CG 125’s self-start or special edition has seen spike in its sales owing to is effortless ignition systems and strong performance giving a tough time to competitors Suzuki and Yamaha.

The self-start two-wheeler carries the same features and design like the base model. The Honda CG 125 is overall known for its durability, speed and fuel efficiency.

The motorcycle is commonly used for daily commuting and has become a favourite choice for riders due to its robust performance.

The new model of the bike is smooth as it produces upright aerodynamics for a quick pace. It boasts 4-Stroke OHV Air Cooled engine with kick start option and Telescopic Fork front suspension.

The key features continue to drive the sale of Honda CG 125 up despite presence of various competitors in the Pakistani market.

The all-new Honda 125 covers a distance of around 45 kilometers per litres, making it perfect choice for commuting amid higher petroleum prices in Pakistan.

Honda CG 125 Self-Start Price in April 2025

As of April 2025, the price of the Honda CG 125 self-start stands at Rs282,900 as no change has been made in it.

Honda CG 125 Self Start 2 Years Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers an easy two years installment plan for Honda CG 125 Self Start. Following plan has been calculated with 30% down payment:

Under the two-year plan, the buyer will deposit Rs86,670 in wake of the upfront amount while the monthly installment will be Rs8,555 for two years plan.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

NADRA B-Form: You can now get Child Registration Certificate online, know the fee & process

  • Pakistan

SC clubs former Punjab Governor Cheema’s case with Imran Khan’s plea

  • Pakistan

NA-213 Umerkot by-election: PPP’s Saba Talpur wins, Lal Chand Malhi rejects results

  • Pakistan

Bank statement requirement for Hungary Schengen visa in Pakistan April 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer