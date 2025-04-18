AGL62.8▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)AIRLINK182.4▼ -1.37 (-0.01%)BOP11.2▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.52▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)DFML43.35▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC125.45▼ -0.42 (0.00%)FCCL46.17▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL15.78▲ 0.03 (0.00%)HUBC142.9▼ -0.54 (0.00%)HUMNL12.95▼ -0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.61▲ 0.17 (0.04%)KOSM5.82▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF65.9▲ 1.33 (0.02%)NBP88.2▲ 2.72 (0.03%)OGDC213.86▼ -0.22 (0.00%)PAEL47.1▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PIBTL10.78▲ 0.35 (0.03%)PPL172.5▲ 0.76 (0.00%)PRL34.44▼ -0.08 (0.00%)PTC22.44▲ 0.05 (0.00%)SEARL95.1▲ 2.19 (0.02%)TELE7.28▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.44▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP9.92▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET20.98▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG65.96▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)UNITY27.3▼ -0.49 (-0.02%)WTL1.34▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

NA-213 Umerkot by-election: PPP’s Saba Talpur wins, Lal Chand Malhi rejects results

Na 213 Umerkot By Election Ppps Saba Talpur Wins Lal Chand Malhi Rejects Results
UMERKOT – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate Saba Talpur secured a landslide victory in the NA-213 Umerkot by-election, the unofficial results said on Friday.

Lal Chand Malhi, backed by GDA and other opposition parties, came in the second position.

The polling of NA-213 by-election began at 8am on Thursday and continued uninterrupted until 5 PM.

A total of 18 candidates were contesting in the constituency, with a tough competition expected between PPP’s Saba Talpur and GDA-backed independent candidate Lal Chand Malhi.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 498 polling stations in NA-213 Umerkot, PPP’s Saba Talpur won with 161,934 votes.

As per the unofficial results, independent candidate Lal Chand secured 81,160 votes and stood second.

Lal Chand rejected the results and staged a sit-in outside the DRO office. Meanwhile, enraged supporters set tires on fire to block roads and called for a strike today.

It may be mentioned here that the NA-213 Umerkot seat fell vacant following the death of PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh CM congratulate Saba Talpur

Reacting to the by-election results, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the victory was the result of workers’ hard work.

He said the win reflects the public’s trust and termed Saba Talpur’s success a triumph of democracy. He also announced celebrations in Hyderabad to mark the NA-213 victory.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also congratulated Saba Talpur on her win, saying that the people of Umerkot had once again shown confidence in the PPP.

He added that the success of the democratic process is a victory for the people.

Tough contest expected in NA-213 Umerkot by-election today

Web Desk Staff

