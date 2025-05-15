Fact Check: Has Pakistani Govt confirmed May 16 as Public Holiday?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government declared May 16 as Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) to honor achievements of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and Ma’araka-e-Haq, and Friday will be marked nationwide, it will not be a public holiday.

After the announcement of Youm-e-Tashakur, there are reports circulating on social media suggesting that May 16, 2025, has been declared public holiday across Pakistan in observance of Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude), reportedly linked to success of Operation “Ma’araka-e-Haq.” The widely shared message appears to resemble an official notification from the Cabinet Division.

Pakistan Observer checked facts and found that there is no public holiday announced for Friday, and that the notification is FAKE. All government and private schools, offices, and businesses are expected to operate as usual.

May 16 Holiday

The FAKE notification stated “DECLARATION OF PUBLIC HOLIDAY ON THE 16TH OF MAY, 2025 NO.10-01 /2025-Min-1 1: The Federal Government is pleased to declare Friday, 16th May 2025, as a public holiday across the country in observance of “Younve-Tashakur” (Day ofGratitude), marking the success of Operation “Ma’araka -e-Haq”.

All government offices, educational institutions, and semi-government/autonomous bodies shall remain closed on this day.

This press release is for wide publicity through all major English and Urdu dailies and electronic media.