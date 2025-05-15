Pak PM all praise for fearless PAF pilots who made Indian Jets bite the dust!

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan Air Force’s Combat Excellence Recognized by Prime Minister At Kamra Operational Base.

Picture Courtesy: ISPR

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by key federal ministers and senior military officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Planning & Development, Minister of Information, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), and Chief of Naval Staff, today visited the Pakistan Air Force’s operational base at Kamra.

During the visit, Prime Minister was briefed comprehensively on the Pakistan Air Force’s operational preparedness and combat capabilities. He met with frontline personnel — pilots, engineers, and technical staff — and expressed his deep appreciation for their professionalism, precision, and unwavering dedication to the country’s defense.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Sharif highlighted the Armed Forces’ exemplary response to recent unprovoked aggression. “Our Armed Forces displayed remarkable restraint and strategic foresight, delivering a swift and calibrated response that neutralized threats and dealt a decisive blow to hostile military infrastructure,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He added that the nation takes immense pride in the bravery and vigilance of its Armed Forces. “Under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan’s security remains inviolable, and any belligerence will be met with a forceful and decisive response.”

Sharif highlighted the Pakistan Air Force’s operational success, confirming the downing of a sixth Indian aircraft — a Mirage-2000 — on the night of May 6-7 near Pampore, east of Srinagar. This achievement, he said, stands as a testament to the PAF’s combat excellence and the Armed Forces’ resolve to protect the motherland at all costs.

He lauded Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu for his visionary leadership in modernizing the Air Force and integrating advanced technologies that have enhanced its operational capabilities.

Paying tribute to the airmen, the Prime Minister praised their courage and precision, emphasizing that they embody the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Pictures Courtesy: ISPR