Pak Stage Artists performing on Indian songs to face legal action under new rules

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan and India pulled back from brink of war, the federal government announced stern crackdown on immoral acts and use of Indian songs in stage dramas across Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Culture issued directives to all provincial governments, warning that legal action will be taken against performers who dance to Indian songs in theatres. The government even ordered that producers responsible for such immoral performances face legal proceedings, aiming to uphold the cultural and social values of the country’s entertainment industry.

This move comes after Pakistan already banned screening of Indian films and the broadcasting of Indian songs on FM radio and other media platforms. These measures are part of a broader response to India’s aggressive policies and sanctions against Pakistan.

Officials said the government’s goal is to protect Pakistan’s cultural identity and counter India’s influence through coordinated strategies. Provincial authorities have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of these new regulations.

Earlier this year, the provincial government in Punjab started strict crackdown on vulgar and immoral content in theatre performances, especially targeting female dancers involved in such acts.

Punjab Information Minister announced a lifetime ban on performers promoting obscenity and warned theatre owners of fines and license cancellations for non-compliance. Theatres are now required to submit written assurances to avoid vulgar content. The government plans to introduce new legislation to support family-friendly plays and has already shifted regulatory control from the Home Department to the Information and Culture Department.