Explore Best Sehri Deals in Lahore in Ramazan 2025

Explore Best Sehri Deals In Lahore In Ramazan 2025
Lahore is known for its vibrant Ramazan dining culture, offering an extensive range of Sehri deals. These buffets typically start a few hours before the Fajr prayer and finish just before its time, with timings varying by restaurant and local Ramazan schedules.

The Sehri options are diverse in the provincial capital, featuring everything from traditional Desi dishes to fast food, so you can enjoy anything from a light snack to a full meal.

Areas like DHA, Raya, Gulberg, Gawalmandi, and Johar Town have many eateries serving delectable meals that will keep you energized throughout the day. It’s recommended to book ahead, especially at well-known venues or on busy nights during Ramazan.

Best Sehri Buffet in Lahore 2025

Junoon

Junoon

LalQila

LalQila

El Momento

El Momento

Villa The Grand

Villa The Grand

Monal Lahore

Monal Lahore

Spice Bazaar

Spice Bazaar

Salt’n Pepper Village, Lahore

Salt'n Pepper Village, Lahore

Chandni Chowk Restaurant

Chandni Chowk Restaurant

Carnival

Carnival

Best Iftar Buffet Deals in Islamabad for Ramazan 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Recomended

