Electricity Unit drop by Rs1.23 per unit for Feb 2025; Check full Price breakdown here

KARACHI – A sigh of relief for electricity consumers as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved reduction of over Rs1.22 per unit in electricity prices for February 2025.

A notification issued by the apex power regulatory authority said the reduction will apply to most consumers, but will not affect lifeline users, electric vehicle charging stations, or those using more than 300 units of electricity.

Electricity Feb Relief

Consumers Price Cut DISCOs Rs. 1.22/unit K-Electric Rs. 1.23/unit

The price cuts are part of the monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FCA), with the reduction for DISCOs reflecting December’s fuel price adjustment, while K-Electric customers benefit from a change in November’s fuel costs.

Consumers can expect the revised rates to be reflected in their February electricity bills, as confirmed by NEPRA’s official notification.

More Relief on Cards

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reassured that concerns about International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejecting Pakistan’s electricity price reduction proposal have been resolved.

The premier shared that financial institution will review plan if formally presented. During his visit to UAE, PM Sharif discussed economic matters with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and met IMF chief to address high production costs affecting industrial growth. The IMF responded positively to Pakistan’s efforts in implementing economic reforms.