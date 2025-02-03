Expected major relief on electricity prices from March 2025

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to provide a significant relief to consumers on electricity prices from March 2025.

Reports said the government is expected to reduce the power tariff by Rs2 per unit for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.

Power distribution companies have also submitted a plea to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a reduction in electricity prices.

If approved, electricity prices are expected to decrease starting from March 2025, providing more than Rs52 billion in relief to the public.

The regulatory authority will hold a public hearing on the petitions on February 12, 2025. The price reduction in prices would be applicable to March, April and May.

Quarterly adjustments will also apply to K-Electric consumers, while lifeline consumers will not receive any relief.

Last month, Nepra approved ‘Winter Package’ of Rs 26.07 per unit for three months (December 2024 to February 2025) for all eligible industrial, commercial, general service consumers and Domestic (ToU and non-ToU consumers exceeding 200 units) and net metering consumers and wheeling industrial consumers of Discos and K-Electric.

It also approved negative adjustment of Rs 1.14 per unit in FCAs to refund Rs 11.379 billion to Discos consumers for the month of October 2024,.