Electricity prices likely to go down across Pakistan including Karachi

ISLAMABAD – The electricity prices are likely to go down for consumers across the country including Karachi, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

The sources said that NEPRA would hold a hearing on Wednesday (today) on the request of distribution companies.

DISCOs suggested about Rs2 reduction in the electricity prices per unit—a reduction that could provide relief up to Rs52.12 billion to electricity consumers.

The sources said that reduction in the electricity prices was sought in the form of adjustments for the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

According to the DISCOs’ suggestion, Rs50.66 billion for capacity charges and Rs2.66 billion for transmission and distribution losses were sought for reduction.

A demand of Rs2.69 billion was made for operations and maintenance.

The adjustment for the quarter from October to December 2024 will also apply to K-Electric.

Electric Vehicle charging stations

On the other hand, the electric vehicle charging stations are expected to be provided electricity at the rate of Rs23.57 per unit. After a revision in taxes, the charging stations will be charged Rs39 per unit.

The government has approached NEPRA to set new rates for EV charging stations. NEPRA will hear the federal government’s request today.

The government’s request states that the difference between the current rates and new rates will be managed through cross-subsidy, and the new rates will include all taxes and adjustments. The new rates will help achieve EV targets by 2030, with the goal of converting 30% of vehicles in Pakistan to electric by 2030.

According to the request, the current rate at EV charging stations is approximately Rs45 per unit, and with taxes, the cost for charging stations is Rs71.10 per unit.