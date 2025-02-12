AGL56.91▲ 5.17 (0.10%)AIRLINK190.7▼ -1.31 (-0.01%)BOP11.7▲ 0.87 (0.08%)CNERGY7.42▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.6▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DFML50.3▼ -1.51 (-0.03%)DGKC108.8▼ -0.15 (0.00%)FCCL38.7▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL14.78▲ 0.03 (0.00%)HUBC132▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.48▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.05▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF46.5▲ 1.43 (0.03%)NBP74.55▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)OGDC209▲ 0.81 (0.00%)PAEL41▲ 0.48 (0.01%)PIBTL8.19▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL184.2▲ 3.79 (0.02%)PRL35.5▲ 1.08 (0.03%)PTC24.45▲ 1.77 (0.08%)SEARL103.99▼ -1.34 (-0.01%)TELE8.47▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.06▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)TPLP12.2▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)TREET21▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 1.29 (0.02%)UNITY30.02▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.57▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Pakistan receives positive feedback from IMF: Finance minister

Pakistan Receives Positive Feedback From Imf Finance Minister
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan received positive feedback from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding its macroeconomic performance, said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Finance minister said that IMF Managing Director praised Pakistan’ reform-based program.  He was quoting the discussion during the meeting of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with the IMF MD and other officials in the UAE on Wednesday.

Muhammad Aurangzeb has assured full support to facilitate private sector-led growth.

Virtually addressing a conference organized by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in Karachi, he said the government has no role in business, emphasizing that its responsibility is solely to provide a clear policy framework and ensure policy continuity.

He said the government has also engaged with the business community to seek recommendations for the next year fiscal budget.

Mr. Aurangzeb said the country has achieved macroeconomic stability over the last one year

Emphasizing innovation in the insurance sector, the finance minister said insurance entities in the private sector will also be privatized. He said a recommendation to this effect has been ratified by the federal cabinet.

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to sustaining economic reform momentum

Web Desk Staff

