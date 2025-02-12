‘Palestinians own Gaza, Now and Forever’: China rejects Trump’s displacement plan

BEIJING – China joined world leaders, opposing US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly relocate Gaza’s residents, reaffirming its stance against the displacement of Palestinians.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Gaza belongs to Palestinians and is an integral part of Palestinian territory. He said Biejing opposed all efforts to forcibly displace people of Gaza, underlining importance of respecting Palestinian sovereignty.

This statement comes amid growing international backlash against Trump’s plan, which involves relocating Gaza’s residents and transforming the war-torn region into a “Riviera of the Middle East.”

China’s firm position adds to the increasing global criticism of the proposal, which has been rejected by several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iran, all of which have voiced opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The stance is in line with its long-standing support for Palestinian rights and the establishment of a Palestinian state. The country has consistently called for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, one that respects Palestinian territorial integrity and human rights.

As Trump insisted that his plan will bring peace and create economic opportunities for the region, Muslim World and other countries argue that the proposal would violate international law and undermine the rights of the Palestinian people.