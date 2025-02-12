Ex-Supreme Court judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh passes away after prolonged illness

LAHORE – Former Supreme Court Judge Azmat Saeed Sheikh breathed his last in Lahore after a prolonged illness, his family said late Wednesday.

The former jurist of the country’s top court was receiving medical treatment at a hospital for some time lately. His passing has left a void in the legal community, with colleagues and legal experts paying tribute to his service and dedication to upholding the law. His contributions to Pakistan’s judiciary will be remembered for years to come.

Details regarding his funeral arrangements are awaited as condolences started pouring in.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh

Judge Saeed served as judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 2012 to 2019, and earned a distinguished reputation throughout his career. Prior to his appointment to the apex court, he had served as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s judicial system.

More details to follow…