AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Eight -year old boy kills mother for not giving him money for Eid in Punjab’s Pakpattan

Eight Year Old Boy Kills Mother For Not Giving Him Money For Eid In Punjabs Pakpattan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

PAKPATTAN – An eight child killed his mother after she refused to give him money for Eid, the local police said on Saturday.

The incident spread horror among the local residents.  The police, the tragic event took place in Mohalla Gulzarabad, where the minor asked his mother Sobia Bibi for Eid money. Upon her refusal, he lost his temper and threw scissor towards her which caused her deep wound in the chest and she died on the spot.

As the police received the information, they arrived at the scene, took the minor suspect into custody and initiated the legal proceedings.

Earlier this year, AFP had reported that two sisters killed their father in Gujranwala in revenge for rape. The girls set him on fire on January 1, 2025. He was shifted to the local hospital where he died.

Rizwan Ahmed, a senior police officer, said that the girls decided to find out a permanent solution of what their father was doing with them. They took petrol from a motorcycle and poured in on their father when he slept and set him on fire. Both the girls were step sisters and the man was raping the eldest one for a year and had committed attempt twice to do the same with the youngest one.

Kamran Qureshi: Father of Mustafa Aamir Murder suspect arrested in Drug Trafficking Raid

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Update on Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Solar eclipse 2025 today – Is it visible in Pakistan?

  • Featured, Pakistan

Eid Moon Sighting Update: Where will Shawwal’s crescent be visible on March 30?

  • Featured, Pakistan

Fidya, Fitrana Amount for 2025 in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer