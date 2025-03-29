Eight -year old boy kills mother for not giving him money for Eid in Punjab’s Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN – An eight child killed his mother after she refused to give him money for Eid, the local police said on Saturday.

The incident spread horror among the local residents. The police, the tragic event took place in Mohalla Gulzarabad, where the minor asked his mother Sobia Bibi for Eid money. Upon her refusal, he lost his temper and threw scissor towards her which caused her deep wound in the chest and she died on the spot.

As the police received the information, they arrived at the scene, took the minor suspect into custody and initiated the legal proceedings.

Earlier this year, AFP had reported that two sisters killed their father in Gujranwala in revenge for rape. The girls set him on fire on January 1, 2025. He was shifted to the local hospital where he died.

Rizwan Ahmed, a senior police officer, said that the girls decided to find out a permanent solution of what their father was doing with them. They took petrol from a motorcycle and poured in on their father when he slept and set him on fire. Both the girls were step sisters and the man was raping the eldest one for a year and had committed attempt twice to do the same with the youngest one.