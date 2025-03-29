AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Russell Domingo becomes new head coach of Lahore Qalandars 

LAHORE –  Russell Domingo has become a new head coach of Lahore Qalandars ahead of fast approaching Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Lahore Qalandars issued an official statement regarding appointment of South African Coach Russell Domingo.  The development took place after Darren Gough withdrew due to unavoidable personal reasons.

Domingo has previously served as the head coach of the national cricket teams of South Africa and Bangladesh.

In a video message, the newly appointed head coach of Lahore Qalandars expressed his excitement, stating, “I am looking forward to start work soon and meet the players and management,”.

On this occasion, franchise’s CEO Sameen Rana said, “We are delighted to welcome Russell Domingo to the Qalandars family as head coach. We believe his leadership will play a key role in the team’s success,”.

It may be mentioned here that Lahore Qalandars will play their first match of PSL’s 10th edition against Islamabad United on April 11 in Rawalpindi.

Web Desk Staff

