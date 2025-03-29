Update on Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025

LAHORE – Amid expected influx of visitors during Eidul Fitr holidays, authorities have cancelled the holidays for staff at the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park.

Director of Punjab Wildlife Projects, Mudasir Hassan, said staff holidays have also been cancelled in other cities where zoo facilities are located.

During Eid, awareness programs related to wildlife will be held at the Safari Park, with four shows to be organized daily. Other recreational activities will also continue.

Hassan further stated that this time, food courts at Safari Park will remain open, allowing visitors to enjoy food and beverages. The park will remain open until late at night.

He said essential repairs and maintenance work have largely been completed, with the remaining work to be completed over time.

Regarding security arrangements, he that a formal request has been made to the police, and assistance from the traffic police and ambulance services has also been sought.

All safety measures have been implemented to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for citizens during Eid, he said.

Lahore Zoo Ticket Prices

The ticket rates for adult and children stands at Rs100 per visitors while senior citizens (60 years and above) can enter for free.

The operational timings of the zoo are from 09:00 am till sunset and the zoo is open round the week.