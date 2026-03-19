No More surprise Balance Deductions as PTA introduces PayG Blocker in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for millions of Pakistani mobile phone users as Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued an important advisory addressing the growing concern of unexpected and excessive mobile data charges.

PTA said lot of users continue browsing the internet even after their data bundles expire or their allocated limits are exhausted. This often triggers Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) charges, which can rapidly and silently drain mobile balance without clear warning to the user.

To tackle this issue head-on, the telecom authority highlighted availability of free “Balance Save” (PayG Blocker) service across all major mobile networks. This service is designed to automatically cut off internet access once a user’s data bundle is used up, preventing any further usage that could lead to unwanted deductions from the balance.

The authority said this feature acts as a safeguard, ensuring users remain in control of their spending and are protected from unintended charges.

Mobile users can activate this protective service through simple codes provided by their their telecom networks

Network Activation Code Jazz *275# Zong *4004# Ufone *6611# Telenor *342#

PTA further reiterated that it remains fully committed to safeguarding consumer rights and promoting transparency within the telecommunications sector. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure users receive fair, clear, and predictable mobile service experiences without hidden costs.

With this move, users are encouraged to activate the service immediately to avoid surprise deductions and maintain better control over their mobile usage and balance.