Us F 35 Forced To Emergency Landing After Being Hit By Iranian Strike

WASHINGTON – F-35, the fifth-generation fighters used by US Air Force, has reportedly been forced into an emergency landing in the Middle East in a direct strike by Iranian fire during a combat mission over Iran.

US Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said the jet aircraft successfully landed at a regional American airbase, with the pilot emerging in stable condition. Officials said the incident is currently under investigation, offering no confirmation on what caused the emergency landing.

This is said to be a blow to American forces as fighter jet cost around $80–$85 million, and the hit by Iranian forces raised question on the stealth features of F35. If verified, this would represent the first known instance of Iranian forces successfully striking a U.S. aircraft since the war erupted late last month, raising serious questions about the evolving intensity and reach of the conflict.

This alarming development comes just days after another serious aviation incident involving a US refueling tanker that crashed in friendly airspace over Iraq, killing all six crew members aboard. Early reports suggested the possibility of a midair collision, though the cause remains under investigation.

US defense officials continued to project confidence, claiming significant battlefield gains and asserting that Iranian military capabilities have been heavily degraded. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has publicly stated that Iran lacks effective air defenses, a functional air force, and naval strength, while alleging that large numbers of Iranian missiles, launch systems, and drones have been destroyed or intercepted.

The conflict, which began in late February, has rapidly expanded across the Middle East, with strikes reported in multiple countries including Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. On Thursday, Hegseth claimed American forces had carried out strikes on more than 7,000 targets inside Iran.

The human toll continues to mount. Iranian officials report approximately 1,200 deaths and over 10,000 injuries, while the Pentagon has acknowledged 13 US service members killed and more than 140 wounded.

Beyond the battlefield, the war is sending shockwaves through the global economy. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly stalled, contributing to significant disruptions in energy supply. As a result, oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel at times, while diesel prices have climbed sharply, exceeding $5 per gallon on average.

Despite escalating military activity, including the deployment of additional Marines and warships to the region, there are no clear signs of de-escalation. Former President Trump has suggested the conflict will continue until he feels it has run its course, offering no specific timeline for resolution.