Lahore, Punjab weather update for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

LAHORE – Hot and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the next week (Eid-ul-Fitr holidays).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the weekend. Hot weather is expected in the plains during the daytime.

Due to the lack of rain, hot and dry weather will likely persist during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 26°C and 28°C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Hot weather prevailed in the plains during the daytime.

Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan remained the hottest places in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 31°C. The maximum temperature in Multan was recorded at 30°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 20 per cent.