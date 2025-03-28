Jummatul Wida 2025 being observed in Pakistan today

LAHORE – Jummatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan is being observed today (March 28) across the country with religious reverence.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and unity of Muslims during Friday prayers.

The religious scholars and Imams in their Jumma sermons will highlight importance of the month of fasting and the Jummatul Wida.

This year Jummatul Wida has coincided with 27th of Ramazan which is seen as an auspicious event for Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal, Pakistan’s top moon sighting body, is all set meet for Shawwal moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Eidul Fitr, on March 30.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony while zonal office will also hold meetings at their respective offices.

As per the latest predictions by Suparco, and weather experts, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30 Sunday, and Eid-ul-Fitr will likely fall on March 31, 2025 Monday.

On the first day of Shawwal, Eidul Fitr Namaz, a special Islamic prayer, is offered, marking the end of holy month of Ramazan.