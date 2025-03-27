Eidul Fitr 2025 Namaz timings in Lahore

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal, Pakistan’s top moon sighting body, is all set meet for Shawwal moon sighting, which marks the beginning of the Eidul Fitr, on March 30.

The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony while zonal office will also hold meetings at their respective offices.

As per the latest predictions by Suparco, and weather experts, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30 Sunday, and Eid-ul-Fitr will likely fall on March 31, 2025 Monday.

On the first day of Shawwal, Eidul Fitr Namaz, a special Islamic prayer, is offered, marking the end of holy month of Ramazan. Following are the reported timings of Eid prayers at different mosques in Lahore:

Badshahi Masjid Eid Prayer Time

The Eidul Fitr Namaz will be offered at Badshahi mosque at 8:00 am and it will be led by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Eid Namaz Timings in Different Areas

At DHA Lahore,

Eid prayer will be offered between 7:00 am and 8:00 am.

At Paragon City Lahore, the expected prayer timing is between 7:00 am to 8:00 am

At Johar Town Lahore, Eid Mamaz timing will be 7:00 am to 8:00 am.

Park View City Lahore’s Masjid Al Raheem will hold Eid prayer at 7:15 am.

Central Park Housing Scheme Lahore will hold Eid prayer at 7:30 am.

Bahria Nasheman Lahore’s Eid Namza timings is between 7:00 and 7:30 am.

At Shalimar Garder, it is expected to be offered between 6:30 am to 7:30 am.

Further details will be shared here as soon as these are available. Stay tuned with Pakistan Observer for updates.