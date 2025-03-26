AGL69.06▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)AIRLINK175.89▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)BOP10.98▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.15▲ 0.22 (0.02%)DFML44.67▲ 0.16 (0.00%)DGKC132.99▲ 2 (0.02%)FCCL46.12▲ 1.18 (0.03%)FFL16.07▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC143.96▲ 2.18 (0.02%)HUMNL13.35▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM5.98▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.5▲ 1.05 (0.02%)NBP77.13▲ 0.93 (0.01%)OGDC232.75▲ 8.56 (0.04%)PAEL47.48▲ 1.58 (0.03%)PIBTL10.58▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL193.3▲ 7.82 (0.04%)PRL37▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC23.77▲ 0.08 (0.00%)SEARL99.87▲ 1.47 (0.01%)TELE7.75▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.77▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.87▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET22.8▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TRG65.14▼ -1 (-0.02%)UNITY28.58▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Eid Holidays, Spring break combine Week-long festivities for KP schools students

Eid Holidays Spring Break Combine Week Long Festivities For Kp Schools Students
PESHAWAR – Good news for students of northwestern Pakistan as provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced week-long break for students in all educational institutions.

Eidul Fitr break will be from April 1, 2025, to April 8, 2025 as announced through separate notifications issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

As per the announcement, spring break will allow students to enjoy the vibrant festivities of the season, is expected to include various cultural and recreational activities in schools to mark the occasion. Local schools are encouraged to organize events such as sports, cultural performances, and spring-themed art competitions to celebrate the spirit of the season.

While students get the time off to enjoy these festivities, school heads, teachers, and administrative staff will continue to perform essential duties. The young learners will focus on student admissions and ensure the timely distribution of textbooks to prepare for the upcoming academic terms.

This initiative aims to offer a break for students to relax and engage in community activities, while also promoting school engagement and the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Eidul Fitr 2025: Punjab’s 8-Day School Holidays to start from March 28

Web Desk (Lahore)

