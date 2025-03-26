CDA’s digital leap

IN a world where technology is reshaping urban living, Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) decision to making Islamabad Pakistan’s first fully digital city stands as a bold and progressive step.

The plan to introduce advanced traffic management systems, cashless transactions and city-wide high-speed internet holds immense promise for the city’s future.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa deserves commendation for his leadership in driving this ambitious project.

His vision of transforming Islamabad into a model digital city will not only enhance the lives of its residents but also position the capital as a hub for innovation and technology.

Chairman Randhawa’s commitment to setting a national benchmark for digital transformation demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that aligns with the global trend of smart cities.

However, while the digital advancements are a remarkable step, it is equally important to ensure that the city’s foundational infrastructure is also modernized.

A fully integrated transport system, which includes buses, metro systems and other forms of public transport, is critical for the city’s growth.

Though the CDA has taken some steps in this regard, the scope for improvement remains vast.

A world-class transportation network, comparable to those in other countries, would significantly reduce congestion, improve air quality and make commuting more accessible and affordable for Islamabad’s residents.

Furthermore, attention must be given to Islamabad’s solid waste management system.

As the city continues to expand, the need for a sustainable, efficient waste disposal and recycling system becomes even more urgent.

Modernizing waste management processes through digital tracking, better waste segregation and green technologies will ensure that Islamabad remains a clean city.

It is also crucial to recognize that the rural areas of Islamabad deserve equal attention in these digital and infrastructural transformations.

These areas should be integrated into the broader plans for digital access, connectivity and infrastructural improvements.

Ensuring that rural areas have access to high-quality services and facilities is also a matter of equity and we expect this aspect will not be ignored.

By taking a holistic approach, Islamabad can truly become a model city.