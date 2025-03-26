Class 9 Board Exams 2025: BISE Lahore clears air on March 28, April 4 Paper

LAHORE – The Annual Examination of Class 9 happened to be with Eidul Fitr, and now the government announced holidays for the festivities.

Amid the announcement of holidays, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore BISE Lahore confirmed that 9th grade annual examinations for 2025 will be held according to official timetable, despite coinciding with the upcoming celebrations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Lahore Board assured students that the exams scheduled for March 28, 2025 Friday, and April 4 , 2025, Friday will be held as planned without any changes, even though they fall near the dates of Eid celebrations.

The exams for Translation of the Quran and Ethics (for Non-Muslim students) will be held on March 28, 2025 (Friday), while the exams for Fashion Designing, Art and Model Drawing, Physiology, and Environmental Studies are scheduled for April 4, 2025 (Friday), which may coincide with Eid festivities.

Candidates are also encouraged to stay focused on their preparations and adhere to the official schedule for a smooth and timely examination process.

Eid Holidays 2025

School students in Punjab will have an extended holiday from March 28 to April 6 for Eidul Fitr 2025, with schools reopening on April 7 for the new academic year.

The break offers students and teachers a chance to relax before the new year starts. Similarly, federal schools will observe holidays from March 31 to April 4, with schools reopening on April 7.