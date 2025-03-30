Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather for Eid-ul-Fitr, next days of week

KARACHI – Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the week (Eid-ul-Fitr and the next days in the week).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in the port city, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Monday, and the following days of the week (Eid-ul-Fitr and the following days).

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 36°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 26 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 48 per cent.