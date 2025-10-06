Chairman Senate Gilani engages British Parliamentary Leaders to boost Pak–UK Ties

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani held key meetings in London with British Member of Parliament Mohammad Yasin and Deputy Mayor of Slough Asim Ranjha during his stopover in the United Kingdom en route to Barbados to attend the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC).

The meetings centered on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, strengthening parliamentary engagement, promoting people-to-people linkages, and recognizing the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in enhancing bilateral understanding and development.

During his meeting with MP Mohammad Yasin, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Pakistan–UK ties and building stronger institutional connections between the parliaments of the two countries. Discussions also covered regional and international developments of shared interest and the need for greater collaboration through public diplomacy initiatives.

Chairman Gilani lauded the services of Mohammad Yasin, a British parliamentarian of Pakistani origin, for his continued efforts to promote community cohesion and for projecting Pakistan’s positive image in the UK. He highlighted that the Pakistani diaspora acts as a vital bridge between the two nations and plays an essential role in strengthening socio-economic and cultural bonds.

“Regular parliamentary exchanges and dialogue between democratic institutions are key to enhancing understanding and cooperation,” Chairman Gilani remarked.

MP Mohammad Yasin assured his continued support for strengthening parliamentary linkages between the two countries. He reiterated his commitment to raising his voice in the British Parliament for the right to self-determination of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and emphasized the importance of peace and justice in the region.

Earlier, the Chairman Senate met with Deputy Mayor of Slough Asim Ranjha, originally from Sargodha, Pakistan. Barrister Asghar Ranjha was also present during the meeting. Chairman Gilani appreciated the Deputy Mayor’s active role in supporting the welfare of the Pakistani community in the United Kingdom and acknowledged his constructive contribution to local politics.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our true ambassadors, promoting goodwill, mutual understanding, and cooperation wherever they live,” said Chairman Gilani. “We deeply value the efforts of our compatriots abroad, especially those in the UK, who continue to enhance Pakistan’s image and foster stronger community ties.”

He further stated that Pakistan–UK relations are anchored in shared history, mutual respect, and common democratic values, and that both countries continue to cooperate in diverse fields including trade, education, investment, and community development.

Deputy Mayor Asim Ranjha expressed gratitude to Chairman Gilani for his encouragement and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting positive engagement between the Pakistani community and the broader British society.

Both meetings concluded in a cordial atmosphere, reaffirming the shared resolve to broaden Pakistan–UK cooperation and explore new avenues for partnership and friendship.