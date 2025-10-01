Easypaisa Payment Update amid PTCL, Telenor Pakistan merger

KARACHI – Easypaisa Digital Bank shared update for customers saying merger of Telenor Pakistan and PTCL will have no impact on its operations. The microfinance bank said it operates as fully independent entity under regulation of State Bank of Pakistan.

In official statement, Easypaisa confirmed that customers’ accounts and funds remain 100pc secure, and all services will continue without interruption.

The announcement aims to clarify any concerns among users after recent developments surrounding Telenor Pakistan. Easypaisa Digital Bank highlighted its independence from Telenor Pakistan, reinforcing its commitment to delivering uninterrupted financial services.

This assurance comes as part of Easypaisa’s ongoing efforts to maintain trust and confidence among its growing user base in Pakistan’s digital banking sector.

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan is making news in a major step in the consolidation of the country’s telecom sector. The acquisition includes all shares of Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited and Orion Towers (Private) Limited. PTCL expressed gratitude to the CCP for its thorough review and highlighted the merger’s potential to strengthen the telecom industry, enhance network quality, expand coverage, improve customer service, and foster innovation. The finalization of the deal still requires additional corporate and regulatory approvals. CCP’s review applied Substantial Lessening of Competition (SLC) Test across multiple telecom markets and involved extensive hearings, data requests, and stakeholder consultations over an 18-month period. Despite external pressures, the Commission maintained full transparency and compliance with statutory requirements.

