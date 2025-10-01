Bank Alfalah, Yasir Broast, Biryani Master among 97 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 97 illegal commercial buildings and premises that defaulted on commercialisation fees in various areas of the Punjab capital on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 23 buildings in Gulberg and New Garden Town, 22 on Pine Avenue, 12 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 40 on Ferozepur Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Bank Alfalah, NBP, Yasir Broast, Biryani Master, Bundu Khan Sweets, and marble shops. A pharmacy, a clinic, grocery stores, a beauty salon, workshops, food outlets, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of building and parking bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees in housing societies and LDA-controlled areas.