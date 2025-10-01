Pak forces intercept Indian backed militants disguised as women in Balochistan

KHUZDAR – Pakistani security forces apprehended four terrorists attempting to flee while disguised in women’s attire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The operation carried out in the Khuzdar district, successfully intercepted militants before they could escape. Authorities also recovered weapons and ammunition from the suspects, ensuring that the threat was neutralized.

Forces continued stern efforts to prevent terrorist activities and maintain security in the region. These Indian backed militants are trying to hide among local population and use women and children as human shields to escape the operation.

Authorities said the identification of the arrested terrorists and further investigations will help dismantle the wider terrorist network.

The operation is being hailed as a significant step toward restoring peace and public confidence in the region. Security forces said the action will continue against such elements to ensure lasting peace in Balochistan.