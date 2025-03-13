AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Dubai Eid Al Fitr 2025 expected holidays schedule

Who Is True Owner Of Worlds Tallest Building Burj Khalifa In Dubai
DUBAI – Residents of Dubai and other parts of the UAE are expected to observe four or five holidays to celebrate the upcoming festival of Eid Al Fitr 2025.

However, the break solely depends on when the moon for holy month of Shawwal is sighted. The UAE’s moon sighting committee is set to meet on Ramadan 29 (March 29).

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal that falls after the holy month of fasting. The Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on sighting of the crescent of the new month.

Dubai, UAE Eid Holiday 2025

If the Shawwal month is spotted on March 29, the first day of Eid Al Fitr 2025 will be observed on March 30 (Sunday). It means there will be public holidays from March 30 to April 1. When these holidays combine with the Saturday weekend, it makes a four-day break.

If the Shawwal moon is not sighted on March 29, the Eid holidays will start from March 30 to April 20. When this scheduled is combined with Saturday weekend holiday, it will make five-day break.

As per the astronomical calculations by the Dubai Astronomy Group, Ramadan is likely to last for 30 days. This means Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on March 31 to bring five-day break for residents.

However, the final decision about the Eid will be made by the official moon-sighting committee on March 29.

Our Correspondent

