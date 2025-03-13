Eid 2025: Federal employees’ salaries, pensions to be released on March 27

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to release advance salaries and pensions for the public sector employees before Eidul Fitr 2025 so they can easily manage their expenses during holidays.

All federal government employees and pensioners will receive the amount on March 27 (Thursday), authorities said in a statement.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab governments have made such announcements.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ordered the disbursement of salaries and pensions on March 20, 2025 – around a week before Eidul Fitr 2025.

The salaries, pensions are expected to be given on April 1, but employees will be paid on March 20 Thursday and retired government employees in the province will also receive their pensions on the same date.

Sindh government first made similar announcement, stating that its government employees would receive their salaries on March 21, ahead of the regular pay day.

Eid 2025

Eidul Fitar 2025 is expected to fall on March 31, after 29-day Ramadan, providing a three-day holiday from Monday to Wednesday.

With the weekend already off, this will create a five-day break for many. If the holy month lasts 30 days, the holidays could be extended by another day, giving government employees a six-day break.

Shawwal crescent is predicted to be visible on Sunday, March 30, confirming the start of Eid, with the final announcement expected from the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council at the end of this month.