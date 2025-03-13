Punjab Arms licenses’ verification; check latest updates

LAHORE – The Punjab Home department on Thursday made a major decision regarding the verification of arms licenses and directed the NADRA to issue QR codes for the online verification of all licenses.

With the help of QR codes, law enforcement agencies would be able to verify each arms license.

A key meeting on arms license verification was chaired by Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal while Special Home Secretary Fazal Rahman, Additional Home Secretary (Judicial) Imran Hussain Ranjha and NADRA officials.

The Home Secretary has given NADRA one week to integrate QR codes with arms licenses and link all licenses to the respective individuals’ national identity cards.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab have also been instructed to include QR codes on all arms license-related the orders.

Ensuring transparency in the verification process would help eliminate the fake licenses.

The Punjab Home Secretary stated that the individuals involved in serious crimes are ineligible for arms licenses. The amendments are being made to the arms rules to facilitate the citizens, making the rules for the individual and business arms licenses more understandable.

Besides it, the role of the Directorate of Monitoring in arms license verification is being expanded. A revision in the fee structure for obtaining and renewing arms licenses has also been recommended.