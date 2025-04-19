AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Download NADRA Digital ID Card on phone in easy way

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – All eligible Pakistani citizens are required to keep their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) with them as it can be demanded by officials anytime for identification.

It is mandatory for those who reach the age of 18 years to obtain the ID card from Nadra, which demands certain documents along with application.

The CNIC is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.

ID Card is directly linked with healthcare by linking medical records and in education by verifying identities for school admissions. It is also essential for getting SIM cards.

Recently, NADRA has launched dematrialise ID card, which can be called a digital CNIC. The citizens who hold a physical card can download it on their mobile phone in an easy way.

Download NADRA Digital CNIC

Citizens are required to first download the PakID app on their mobile phones

Log in to PakID app

Select Digital Card option

Enter contact detail

Scan QR Code printed on the backside of your CNIC

Head to PakID Inbox section

Download your Digital Card

NADRA CNIC fee update for Lahore, Rawalpindi – November 2024

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

FIA to enhance surveillance at Pakistan’s all airports to curb human trafficking, begging

  • Pakistan

Malaysia visit visa from Pakistan – Fee, required documents update April 2025

  • Pakistan

Sheikh Rasheed among others given challans [charge sheets] in cases related to May 9 riots

  • Pakistan

Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate in Pakistan – Update for April 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer