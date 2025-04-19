Download NADRA Digital ID Card on phone in easy way

LAHORE – All eligible Pakistani citizens are required to keep their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) with them as it can be demanded by officials anytime for identification.

It is mandatory for those who reach the age of 18 years to obtain the ID card from Nadra, which demands certain documents along with application.

The CNIC is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.

ID Card is directly linked with healthcare by linking medical records and in education by verifying identities for school admissions. It is also essential for getting SIM cards.

Recently, NADRA has launched dematrialise ID card, which can be called a digital CNIC. The citizens who hold a physical card can download it on their mobile phone in an easy way.

Download NADRA Digital CNIC

Citizens are required to first download the PakID app on their mobile phones

Log in to PakID app

Select Digital Card option

Enter contact detail

Scan QR Code printed on the backside of your CNIC

Head to PakID Inbox section

Download your Digital Card

