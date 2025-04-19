Another Pakistani airline launches Karachi to Skardu flights: Check ticket price, schedule

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s renowned private airline, Airblue has announced to launch flights to the scenic city of Skardu from Southern metropolis Karachi.

The airline announced in a social media post on Saturday that two flights would be operated per week between the two cities.

The inaugural flight in this regard would take off on May 3rd from Karachi for Skardu. The website of the airline implies that flights would depart on May 3rd, May 7th, May 10th, and May 14th also.

The price of tickets varies depending on the day of booking; however, the price ranges from Rs 31,000 to Rs 31,000 for different class of passengers as of now.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced recently to resume flights to Skardu from Dubai, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.