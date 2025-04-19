AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Another Pakistani airline launches Karachi to Skardu flights: Check ticket price, schedule

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s renowned private airline, Airblue has announced to launch flights to the scenic city of Skardu from Southern metropolis Karachi.

The airline announced in a social media post on Saturday that two flights would be operated per week between the two cities.

The inaugural flight in this regard would take off on May 3rd from Karachi for Skardu. The website of the airline implies that flights would depart on May 3rd, May 7th, May 10th, and May 14th also.

The price of tickets varies depending on the day of booking; however, the price ranges from Rs 31,000 to Rs 31,000 for different class of passengers as of now.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also announced recently to resume flights to Skardu from Dubai, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Islamabad, Pakistan

University Town Housing Scheme Office sealed by RDA over ‘fraud, misleading marketing’

  • Pakistan

Download NADRA Digital ID Card on phone in easy way

  • Pakistan

FIA to enhance surveillance at Pakistan’s all airports to curb human trafficking, begging

  • Pakistan

Malaysia visit visa from Pakistan – Fee, required documents update April 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer