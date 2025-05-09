Disneyland Theme Park set to open in THIS country near Pakistan

ABU DHABI – There seems to be an exciting news for families and theme park lovers across Asia as a Disneyland is finally opening closer to home.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to become the new host of a Disney theme park, bringing the world of magic, adventure, and beloved characters to millions in the region.

For Pakistanis and other South Asians, a visit to Disneyland will now be just a short flight away, ending the need for long-haul travel to the US or Europe.

The announcement was made during a special event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where the much-anticipated project was revealed.

This marks the first-ever Disney resort in the Middle East and the seventh globally. The theme park will be built through a partnership between Miral, a leading developer in the UAE, and The Walt Disney Company, which will take charge of the park’s creative design and attractions.

Disney CEO Bob Iger shared his excitement about this major milestone as reported by Khaleej Times, stating, “In our 102-year journey, we’ve had many incredible moments. The opening of Disneyland in 1955 was one of them. Now, 70 years later, we are thrilled to announce the launch of another magical place — this time, right here in Abu Dhabi.”

Iger emphasized that the park will be a unique mix of Disney’s timeless stories and the rich cultural flavors of the region.

The Disney park in Abu Dhabi is expected to become a major tourism attraction, drawing visitors from across the Gulf, South Asia, and beyond. With state-of-the-art rides, diverse experiences, and culturally adapted themes, it promises to be both familiar and fresh for fans of all ages.

The current locations of Disney Theme Parks Around the World is as follows:

1. Disneyland Resort – California, USA

2. Walt Disney World Resort – Florida, USA

3. Tokyo Disney Resort – Japan

4. Disneyland Paris – France

5. Hong Kong Disneyland – Hong Kong

6. Shanghai Disney Resort – China

7. Coming Soon: Disneyland Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

Now, for Pakistani families planning future vacations, the magic of Disney will be closer than ever before.