AGL42.13▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)AIRLINK136.59▲ 9.32 (0.07%)BOP9.12▲ 0.44 (0.05%)CNERGY6.42▲ 0.7 (0.12%)DCL8.94▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML27.06▼ -1.43 (-0.05%)DGKC127.63▲ 8.08 (0.07%)FCCL41.55▲ 1.69 (0.04%)FFL13.04▲ 0.83 (0.07%)HUBC125.77▲ 6.77 (0.06%)HUMNL11.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.01▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM3.99▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF63.32▲ 2.45 (0.04%)NBP78.74▲ 3.03 (0.04%)OGDC184.55▲ 8.16 (0.05%)PAEL40.22▲ 3.21 (0.09%)PIBTL7.62▲ 0.52 (0.07%)PPL138.86▲ 7.95 (0.06%)PRL24.56▲ 0.3 (0.01%)PTC17.54▲ 0.11 (0.01%)SEARL68.24▲ 1.59 (0.02%)TELE5.94▲ 0.34 (0.06%)TOMCL25.61▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)TPLP7▲ 0.25 (0.04%)TREET16.59▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG56.27▲ 3.14 (0.06%)UNITY23.44▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)WTL1.16▲ 0.06 (0.05%)

Latest iPhone 13, 14 Custom Duty in Pakistan May 2025 Update

Latest Iphone 13 14 Custom Duty In Pakistan May 2025 Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Pakistan Customs announced key update to its valuation for Apple iPhones 13, 14 and other high-end devices under the Valuation Ruling. This revision including previous Apple models introduces new pricing structure that considers device depreciation.

The new valuation by Pak Customs lowers prices of older models like iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, reflecting their current market value as they are no longer considered latest generation. The starting price for iPhones now starts at Rs1 lac, with top-tier models like iPhone 14 Pro Max reaching near Rs3 lac.

The new custom rates allow importers to pay reduced customs duties on older models, making them more affordable. The adjustments are expected to make previous generations of iPhones more accessible to the Pakistani market.

iPhone Custom Duty Update May 2025

Model Storage Price
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB 193,734
iPhone 14 Plus 512GB 232,086
iPhone 14 128GB 138,180
iPhone 14 256GB 172,866
iPhone 14 512GB 210,654
iPhone 14 Pro 128GB 203,322
iPhone 14 Pro 256GB 222,216
iPhone 14 Pro 512GB 260,004
iPhone 14 Pro 1TB 298,074
iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 232,368
iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 251,262
iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB 289,332
iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB 327,402
iPhone 13 Mini 128GB 100,110
iPhone 13 Mini 256GB 116,748
iPhone 13 Mini 512GB 150,588
iPhone 13 128GB 116,748
iPhone 13 256GB 133,668
iPhone 13 512GB 167,226
iPhone 13 Pro 128GB 168,918
iPhone 13 Pro 256GB 185,556
iPhone 13 Pro 512GB 219,396
iPhone 13 Pro 1TB 252,672
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB 185,556
iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB 202,476
iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB 236,034
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB 286,230

iPhone Custom Duty 2025

Latest Iphone 13 14 Custom Duty In Pakistan May 2025 Update Latest Iphone 13 14 Custom Duty In Pakistan May 2025 Update

Apple iPhone 13, 14, 15, 16 Updated Rates in Pakistan April 2025 Update

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

IMF clears $1 Billion Tranche for Pakistan despite India’s desperate efforts to block it

  • Business

Internal merger of franchisees into Stylo approved

  • Business

Use of corporate emails for online services causes security breaches

  • Business

SAPM Haroon interacts with KCCI to resolve business community’s issues

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer