Latest iPhone 13, 14 Custom Duty in Pakistan May 2025 Update

Pakistan Customs announced key update to its valuation for Apple iPhones 13, 14 and other high-end devices under the Valuation Ruling. This revision including previous Apple models introduces new pricing structure that considers device depreciation.

The new valuation by Pak Customs lowers prices of older models like iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, reflecting their current market value as they are no longer considered latest generation. The starting price for iPhones now starts at Rs1 lac, with top-tier models like iPhone 14 Pro Max reaching near Rs3 lac.

The new custom rates allow importers to pay reduced customs duties on older models, making them more affordable. The adjustments are expected to make previous generations of iPhones more accessible to the Pakistani market.

iPhone Custom Duty Update May 2025

Model Storage Price iPhone 14 Plus 256GB 193,734 iPhone 14 Plus 512GB 232,086 iPhone 14 128GB 138,180 iPhone 14 256GB 172,866 iPhone 14 512GB 210,654 iPhone 14 Pro 128GB 203,322 iPhone 14 Pro 256GB 222,216 iPhone 14 Pro 512GB 260,004 iPhone 14 Pro 1TB 298,074 iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 232,368 iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 251,262 iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB 289,332 iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB 327,402 iPhone 13 Mini 128GB 100,110 iPhone 13 Mini 256GB 116,748 iPhone 13 Mini 512GB 150,588 iPhone 13 128GB 116,748 iPhone 13 256GB 133,668 iPhone 13 512GB 167,226 iPhone 13 Pro 128GB 168,918 iPhone 13 Pro 256GB 185,556 iPhone 13 Pro 512GB 219,396 iPhone 13 Pro 1TB 252,672 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB 185,556 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB 202,476 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB 236,034 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB 286,230

iPhone Custom Duty 2025