Latest iPhone 13, 14 Custom Duty in Pakistan May 2025 Update

Pakistan Customs announced key update to its valuation for Apple iPhones 13, 14 and other high-end devices under the Valuation Ruling. This revision including previous Apple models introduces new pricing structure that considers device depreciation.
The new valuation by Pak Customs lowers prices of older models like iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, reflecting their current market value as they are no longer considered latest generation. The starting price for iPhones now starts at Rs1 lac, with top-tier models like iPhone 14 Pro Max reaching near Rs3 lac.
The new custom rates allow importers to pay reduced customs duties on older models, making them more affordable. The adjustments are expected to make previous generations of iPhones more accessible to the Pakistani market.
iPhone Custom Duty Update May 2025
|Model
|Storage
|Price
|iPhone 14 Plus
|256GB
|193,734
|iPhone 14 Plus
|512GB
|232,086
|iPhone 14
|128GB
|138,180
|iPhone 14
|256GB
|172,866
|iPhone 14
|512GB
|210,654
|iPhone 14 Pro
|128GB
|203,322
|iPhone 14 Pro
|256GB
|222,216
|iPhone 14 Pro
|512GB
|260,004
|iPhone 14 Pro
|1TB
|298,074
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|128GB
|232,368
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|256GB
|251,262
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|512GB
|289,332
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|1TB
|327,402
|iPhone 13 Mini
|128GB
|100,110
|iPhone 13 Mini
|256GB
|116,748
|iPhone 13 Mini
|512GB
|150,588
|iPhone 13
|128GB
|116,748
|iPhone 13
|256GB
|133,668
|iPhone 13
|512GB
|167,226
|iPhone 13 Pro
|128GB
|168,918
|iPhone 13 Pro
|256GB
|185,556
|iPhone 13 Pro
|512GB
|219,396
|iPhone 13 Pro
|1TB
|252,672
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|128GB
|185,556
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|256GB
|202,476
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|512GB
|236,034
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|1TB
|286,230
