DG ISI, PM discuss security matters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, the Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday discussed matters pertaining to national security, a brief statement issued by the PM Office said.

Lt-Gen Faiz was given the charge of the country’s top spy agency in a surprise reshuffle in the army in June, which saw his predecessor, Lt-Gen Asim Munir, being posted out after possibly the shortest stint in the director general’s office. The spymaster had in June met Prime Minister Imran after assuming the charge of his office. While no details from today’s meeting were officially released, it comes after a day after — amid speculation that the civil-military relationship is under strain at the moment — the Inter-Services Public Relations chief said the government and the army are “on the same page” and meetings between the prime minister and army chief are necessary for the country’s progress.