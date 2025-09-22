Dengue surge in Rawalpindi as city reports 20 new cases in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI – The twin city has witnessed a rapid surge in dengue cases as 20 new patients have surfaced in the past 24 hours.

The official data showed that Rawalpindi has reported 436 confirmed cases of dengue so far this year. Fortunately, no deaths have been recorded, while 42 patients remain under treatment in various hospitals.

To curb the outbreak, the number of surveillance teams has been increased to 1,499. These teams have inspected over 5.09 million households, discovering dengue larvae at more than 140,000 sites. Additionally, spot checks were carried out at 1.34 million locations, with 18,894 testing positive for larvae.

In total, larvae have been eliminated from 158,941 breeding sites.

The authorities have also intensified enforcement against violations of dengue SOPs.

So far, 4,004 cases have been registered, 1,738 buildings sealed and 3,333 challans issued.

The fines amounting to Rs9.88 million have been collected from violators.

The reports showed that the highest number of patients and larvae have been found in localities such as Kotha Kalan, Cantt, Khalil Sukho, Chak Jalal Din, Mohanpura, Churri, and Dhoke Ali Akbar, where anti-dengue campaigns are being accelerated.