Ireland beat Pakistan in Women’s U19 T20 World Cup match

JOHOR – Pakistan fell 13 runs short in their final group match against Ireland in a rain-hit fixture of Women’s U19 T20 World Cup here at the Johor Cricket Academy Oval in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Pakistan finished fourth in the Group B and will now face Samoa in the 4th place play-off on Friday, 24 January at the same venue.

From Group B Ireland along with England and United States of America (USA) have qualified for the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Ireland, who opted to bat first winning the toss, posted 69-5 in the allotted nine overs with player of the match Alice Walsh top-scoring with a 19-ball 31.

Walsh, who opened the batting hit five fours before falling to leg-spinner Quratulain in the seventh over. Her opening partner Freya Sargent hit two fours in her 11 off 10, while Annabel Squires and Abbi Harrison contributed with run-a-ball 13 not out and 10, respectively.

For Pakistan Memoona Khalid picked up two wickets in her only over. Pakistan’s revised target as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method was 73 in nine overs.

In turn, Pakistan got off to a promising start of 24 for no loss in 2.1 overs before wickets started falling regularly as they finished with 59-7. Skipper Komal Khan top-scored with run-a-ball 12 hitting a solitary boundary as her team fell short.

For Ireland, Ellie McGee was the pick of the bowlers with two scalps in as many overs giving away 13 runs.