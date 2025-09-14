Declaration Paigham-e-Rehmatul Al-Alameen Conference

The religious scholars and UlemasMashaykh of different religious schools of thought of Pakistan, and the representatives of the Madaris-e-Arabia have announced to launch a nationwide campaign, titled:

“Paigham-e-Rehmatul Al-Alameen” ﷺ

(Unity, Peace, Moderation) to eliminate extremism, terrorism, and intolerance. They have said that all the sections of the society will have to play their full role in ensuring peace and order, economic stability, and the elimination of extremism, non-violence, and the establishment of a moderate society in the beloved homeland of Pakistan.

In a joint declaration of Paigham-e-Rehmatul Al-Alameenﷺ Conference, which held here in Lahore in the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council, the UllemaMashaykh urged all the sections of the society to play their respective role for peace, harmony and stability in the country. The conference was presided over by the Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Coordinator National Paigham-e-Aman Committee Government of Pakistan Hafiz Muhammad TahirMahmoodAshrafi. The conference was addressed by Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, MaulanaAsadZakariaQasmi, Maulana Muhammad ShafiqQasmi, MaulanaAnwarulHaqMujahid, Maulana Abdul MajidWattoo, MaulanaAqeel Ahmed, Maulana Umar Farooq, MaulanaNoman Hasher, MaulanaAsadullahFarooq, MaulanaTahirAqeelAwan, Maulana Abu BakrHameedSabri, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad AslamSiddiqui, AllamaTahirul Hassan, Maulana Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Muhammad AshfaqPitafi, Maulana Ibrahim Hanafi, QariMubashirRahimi, MaulanaNasirHaqqani, MaulanaZubairKhatana, MaulanaAqeelZuberi, Qari Faisal Amin, QariKifayatullah, Qari Abdul MajidHaqqani, Mufti Rehmat Din, Mufti Umar Farooq, and others. The leaders said that our beloved homeland Pakistan has been in a state of war for more than forty years. The wars and changes in Pakistan’s neighborhood have pushed Pakistan’s moderate society towards extremism and fundamentalism. Now the need is to spread the message of moderation of Islam and make Pakistan its real destination, an Islamic welfare moderate state, and for this, all the sections of society will have to play their role.

The Joint Declaration of Paigham-e-Rehmatul Al-Alameenﷺ Conference states:

1. Islamic Sharia has given the authority to issue fatwas (Decree) to a jurist who knows the knowledge of the Quran and Sunnah, whose rules and procedures are fixed. Not every person, whether he is a thinker, professor, or Imam of a mosque or a preacher, can issue fatwas. Similarly, if a person knows the knowledge of the Quran and Sunnah but misinterprets the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah or attributes such actions and statements to the Quran and Sunnah that are against the teachings of Islam, then such a person, institution or organization is not a representative of Islam. And the state should take action against him according to the law.

2. There are laws in Pakistan regarding blasphemy and Shariah does not allow any individual, group or party to take the law into their own hands and make decisions by becoming their own plaintiff, executioner and judge themselves. The constitution and laws of Pakistan have determined the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims, so in this regard, there should be supremacy of law in the country and everyone should follow the law.

3. At present, Pakistan is facing a flood situation, so all Pakistanis should come forward to help the flood victims according to their capacity and while providing assistance, they should also take care of the self-respect and dignity of the flood victims.