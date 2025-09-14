Pakistan’s climate reckoning for survival

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet has declared a dual climate and agricultural emergency, pivoting from earlier pledges to build mega-dams like Diamer-Bhasha to contain floods.

Those plans, floated only days before, buckled under the sheer scale of disaster, forcing a reckoning. Sharif framed the declaration not as defeat but as a “call to arms,” vowing to cut through bureaucratic barriers and rethink how Pakistan builds its communities.

Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik underscored the stakes, pointing to Pakistan’s vast non-polar glaciers as critical for water and agriculture. “Glaciers are our lifeblood,” he warned, stressing their loss imperils national survival. The floods’ fallout—7.2% food inflation and more than $1 billion in cotton imports—adds urgency. Unlike 2022’s UN appeal, Pakistan now leans on domestic reforms and international partnerships, hoping to learn from past failures.

Since late June 2025, an unusually early and prolonged monsoon—stretching into September—has battered Punjab and Sindh’s braided floodplains. Swollen rivers like the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab, worsened by illegal encroachments and crumbling infrastructure, have exacted a staggering toll: 2.4 million displaced, 930 lives lost and damages topping Rs 409 billion ($ 1.4 billion). With 661 km of roads, 234 bridges, vast cropland, and entire villages destroyed, the disaster demands bold, immediate action.

Alive to the reality of new climate normal — the next monsoon expected to arrive fifteen days earlier — the government is fast-tracking a 300-day National Climate Action Plan. The Climate Change Ministry must draft a roadmap within 15 days, finalize it in a month, and engage provinces, the military, and NGOs. A high-level committee under Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal will steer recovery, while an agricultural task force addresses losses and rolls out aid such as subsidized crop insurance.

Central to the strategy are resilience reforms: clearing riverbed encroachments, upgrading infrastructure and enforcing stronger building codes. These measures must protect lives while allowing rivers to reclaim floodplains, revive wetlands and restore the Indus delta—crucial steps toward long-term climate resilience.

A parallel overhaul of district administration, with proposals due by October, aims to empower local governments to draft tailored land-use plans. By devolving budgets of up to Rs 500 million and embedding climate cells across divisions, districts will take the lead in early warnings, farmer support and infrastructure oversight.

Empowered districts and villages can deliver early warnings, support farmers in shifting crops and carry out infrastructure audits that strengthen defences against floods. With glaciers melting and monsoons intensifying, Pakistan faces a new climate reality that demands grassroots leadership. The choice is stark: adapt through decentralization and bold reforms or face further devastation. The world is watching closely.

Promises must now translate into swift action. Previous climate and disaster initiatives collapsed under red tape and political maneuvering, leaving vulnerable communities exposed. This emergency cannot devolve into yet another bureaucratic power grab. Instead, it offers Pakistan a critical opportunity to place elected local governments—mandated under Article 140-A of the Constitution—at the heart of resilience planning.

—The writer is a political analyst, based in Islamabad.

([email protected])