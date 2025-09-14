India’s misadventure proved suicidal for its international standing: Gen Zubair

NPC organizes symposium on Bunyan-un-Marsoos, Marka-e-Haq: Security Dimensions & Stability in South Asia Victory in Marka-e-Haq contributes to restoring balance of power in region: Sohail Aman; Pakistan’s armed forces under Field Marshal Asim Munir made a scattered nation united: Faisal Zahid Malik

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen (R) Zubair Mahmood Hayat has paid glowing tributes to the armed forces of Pakistan and their leadership for a spectacular victory in 6-10 May, 2025 battle against India and termed the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq a turning point in the region.

The Marka-e-Haq proved a nightmare for India but for Pakistan it is a God-sent moment to restore our international standing. The world powers refused to buy India’s narrative of Pakistan being a terror-sponsoring country.

Gen (R) Zubair expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest a symposium titled “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq: Security Dimensions & Stability in South Asia” organized by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park here Saturday evening.

Former Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Pakistan Air Forces, Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman, Chairman of the NPC Mian Muhammad Javed, former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral (R) Abdul Aziz Mirza, AVM (R) Ikram Ullah Bhatti, Senior Vice Chairman of the NPC Faisal Zahid Malik and former Ambassador Salahuddin Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Almighty for granting Pakistan an epic victory against its arch rival in the 6-10 May Marka-e-Haq when the Indian air force miscalculating Pakistan’s preparedness and resolve to defend its territories launched both air-to-surface and surface-to-surface attack on Pakistan but faced humiliation and disgrace by losing its 7 fighter jets to Pakistan’s air force.

The symposium saw eminent guests like former Senator Razina Alam Khan, former Member of the Balochistan Assembly and President of the PML-N Women Wing, Amna Khanam, Ambassador Frederico da Silva of Portugal, Member (Minorities) NCHR, Manzoor Masih, NPC Executive Secretary, Gauhar Zahid Malik, NPC Executive Committee members NargisNasir, Dr Muhammad Afzal Babar and a large number of the youths in attendance.

In his address as Chief Guest, Gen Zubair drew the attention of the audience to India’s expansionist designs, its evolving strategic posture, ideological shift, and military build-up. India’s strategic delusions and shift from the ‘Doval’ to ‘Modi doctrine’ has put the entire South Asia under a permanent threat, he said adding it did India no good but resulted in “reverse deterrence” where Pakistan’s resolve to defend its soil has only strengthened.

Gen Hayat regretted that India from the day one i.e. August 14, 1947 opposed Pakistan and did all it could to dismember Pakistan. However, Pakistan’s leadership remained steadfast and proved as in the words of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah “No power on earth can undo Pakistan.”

Despite its huge economy and resources and military might, fighter planes outnumbering Pakistan etc, India’s hegemonic designs miserably failed due to its miscalculation about Pakistan, said Gen Hayat praising the

Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos offered a re-set moment and India that was seeking its entry into the league of super powers has been told to go back and resolve its issues with Pakistan as both are in ‘peer competition’ and India’s claims of region’s super power have dashed to ground, said Gen Hayat.

Gen Hayat paid rich tributes to the NPC Founder late Zahid Malik for being an inspiration and a promoter of the Ideology of Pakistan. After him, his sons Faisal Zahid Malik and Gauhar Zahid Malik are taking forward his mission, he said.

General Hayat noted that while Kashmir has long been recognized as a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia, the 2025 crisis has now brought water also into the equation—underscoring that South Asia stands at a critical juncture. However, Gen Zubair also called upon the Pakistanis to do some soul-searching and try to become a nation of creators, innovators and pioneers.

Air Chief Marshal (R) Sohail Aman while asserting Pakistan Air Force’s historic win (7/0) against India said Pakistan had been reminding India that any misadventure would be met with disproportionate response but the Indian side paid little attention to our warnings. As a result, they are licking the dust now and stand exposed, said ACM Aman.

The disproportionate response from Pakistan also served to prevent the military escalation last longer, he said. For the May 2025 victory, he gave ‘100pc credit’ to the ‘boys’ of the PAF for registering historic victory against the Indian air forces. “It took PAF at least 20 years to reach the present point,” he said. He termed the Pakistan-China military cooperation as ‘fantastic’ but rejected the Indian notion of the Chinese fighter pilots’ presence in Pakistan. It was purely a battle in which our boys participated and we used and utilized our resources, he said. On the contrary, there is a clear evidence of the Israeli armed personnel’s presence in India during the military escalation even prior to that. According to Sohail Aman, it was a gross miscalculation on part of India to think that it could bring Pakistan under some kind of pressure through missile or air attacks as Pakistan has developed its capacity to not only engage but subdue any challenge.

Admiral Abdul Aziz Mirza said the Marka-e-Haq victory is something we can cherish for years. India is in a state of shock and it is becoming increasingly hard for them to come to terms with the idea of facing a humiliating defeat by Pakistan in 6-10 May 2025 military conflict.

All fears and claims regarding the Indian military supremacy vanished with the fall of their airplanes. However, Admiral Mirza cautioned that we should not lower our guards and be prepared to face any threat particularly from the Indian side. However, Admiral Mirza urged the nation to work in unison of the uplift of the country. Today, 45pc of our population is living below the poverty line and corruption is rampant in society. This also needs to be addressed on war-footing, he said.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik while complimenting the armed forces and its leadership, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal and the Chief of the Naval Staff said the Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos was a watershed moment in the history of Pakistan. It goes to the credit of the Field Marshal that he united a scattered nation and infused a new spirit in every Pakistan to defend the territories of Pakistan shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.

The 6-10 May battle, he said was being fought on two fronts, one on the battleground and the other on media. Al-Hamdulillah Pakistan won it on both fronts. The symposium he said was not only a commemoration of Pakistan’s military victory it is a celebration of Pakistan’s resilience, unity and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty.

He paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of those who have laid down their lives in defending the country and prayed for the eternal peace of their souls and an elevated place in Jannah.

AVM (R) Ikram Ullah Bhatti said the glorious journey of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) started with the visit of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the then Royal Air Force Training School, at Risalpur, Nowshera in April 1948. During the passing out parade speech, he declared “A country without a strong air force remains vulnerable to any aggressor.”

AVM Bhatti said that Quaid Azam in his address had stressed the urgent need for Pakistan to build its air force as quickly as possible, stating it must be an efficient and second-to-none force to ensure the nation’s defence. It also goes to the PAF that after it downed 7 Indian fighter jets that efforts of ceasefire came into effect on May 10, said Bhatti. We caused substantial damage to the Indian side and in future they would think hundred times before launching any such misadventure.

Ambassador Salahuddin Chaudhry drew the attention of the audience towards the ordeal of the Kashmiri people facing aggression and oppression by the occupying Indian forces. Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos/ Marka-e-Haq have given the people of the Indian-Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) a new hope and the international community has also realized the gravity of this nuclear flashpoint.

Ambassador Chaudhry paid tributes to the PAF, ground forces and the Pakistan Navy for ensuring the defence of ground, air and water borders of the country. We are proud of our armed forces, he said reiterating that people of Pakistan had complete trust in the armed forces’ capability to thwart any danger.

Mian Muhammad Javed at the end gave a vote of thanks and prayed that plight of the people of Gaza, occupied Kashmir might come to end. He also called upon the provinces to get united and face all the challenges under the flag of Pakistan. About the Marka-e-Haq victory, he said Pakistan wants peace but if someone poses a threat to its existence, Pakistan will not give a befitting reply. At the end, shields were distributed among the speakers by the Chief Guest.