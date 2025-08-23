Dar: Pakistan ready for dialogue with India at neutral place

Leaves for Bangladesh today

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan is ready for comprehensive negotiations with India, including the long-standing Kashmir dispute and all other pending issues.

Speaking informally to journalists in Islamabad on Friday, Dar revealed that India had sought the United States’ assistance for a ceasefire agreement. “I received a call from the US regarding the ceasefire,” he said.

Dar clarified that Pakistan had not requested any mediation but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue. “We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet,” he explained. The foreign minister emphasised that Pakistan had made it clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.

He also confirmed that the ceasefire agreement with India is holding, though New Delhi continues to issue “baseless statements”.

Responding to a question, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the media persons that the US Secretary of State’s visit to Pakistan has not yet been scheduled.

He also disclosed that he would depart for Bangladesh on a two-day visit today, aimed at bringing Pakistan and Bangladesh closer.

According to media reports, during his visit Dar is scheduled to hold important meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership.

Sources added that he will depart for Saudi Arabia a day later.

In Jeddah, Ishaq Dar will attend the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers, where discussions are expected to focus on Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.