Denmark, Pakistan reach landmark agreement in energy sector, Pakistan’s green transition

Pakistan and Denmark have reached a landmark agreement on cooperation in green and renewable energy including technical assistance, knowledge-sharing and capacity building.

The one-year agreement will be implemented from the next year, 2026 and is extendable to two more years. In order to celebrate the success of five years’ fruitful engagement with the Pakistani authorities, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan, Mr. Peter Emil Nielsen hosted a reception dinner.

Among the noted guests included members of a high-level delegation from the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) Mr. Carl-Christian Munk-Nielsen (head of delegation), Nadeem Niwaz and Bilal Siddique (two Pakistan-origin Danish energy experts), Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State for Climate Change, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Special Advisor to the PM on Power, Mr. Muhammad Ali, Rector NUTECH, Lt Gen (R) Moazzam Ejaz and Member (Climate Finance), MoCC Dr Muhammad Rafiq.

Mr Peter Nielsen welcomed the guests and termed the agreement a milestone in Denmark-Pakistan relations which are already quite friendly and cordial. This would further strengthen Denmark-Pakistan partnership under a Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC) programme for the energy sector.

However, at the outset, Mr. Nielsen started his speech by extending heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan on the recent loss of lives and destruction caused by recent cloudbursts and floods. He noted that these tragic events are a reminder of the urgency of climate action and underlined the importance of continued collaboration between Denmark and Pakistan in building a sustainable and resilient future.

Reflecting on the success of the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI), which since 2021 has brought Danish experts and Pakistani officials together to advance the green transition, Mr. Nielsen highlighted that Denmark looked forward to expanding its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy sector.

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, welcomed Denmark’s continued engagement in Pakistan’s energy and climate transition, emphasizing that international partnerships such as these are vital to addressing shared challenges and unlocking new opportunities.