Imran Khan’s nephew Sher Shah remanded into police custody for five days

LAHORE – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday approved a five-day physical remand for Sher Shah, the second son of Alima Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul passed the order on the request of the police.

The prosecution submitted that the accused was present at the scene of the incident and that his social media accounts needed to be recovered. The prosecution requested a 30-day physical remand, asking that Sher Shah be handed over to the police for further investigation.

Defence lawyer Salman Akram Raja argued that Sher Shah was arrested 27 months after the incident, claiming the arrest was illegal. He requested the court to reject the physical remand application and discharge the accused.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision on the 30-day remand request. Later, the court approved a five-day physical remand for Sher Shah.

On Friday, the police arrested Sher Shah after arrest of his elder brother Shahrez Khan from his Model Town residence. The police had secured eight days physical remand Shahrez Khan. Now both brothers are on the physical remand in the cases related to May 9 riots.