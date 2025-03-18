Danish Taimoor’s ‘Filhaal’ comment on marrying Four Times sparks trolling online

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani showbiz star Danish Taimoor found himself at center of controversy after making unusual remarks about marrying four times in his appearance at Ramazan transmission.

In his appearance on local TV, the Deewangi star shared his stance on having permission to marry four times while he chooses not to, out of love and respect for his wife Ayeza Khan. “I have permission to have four marriages; the fact that I’m not doing so is a separate matter. But Allah granted me this permission, and no one can take it away,” he said.

Danish’s statement soon went viral, while social media users were quick to express their displeasure. The word filhaal (as of now) also remained under limelight, with many raising questions at his tone and implication that his current marriage with Ayeza might not be last one.

Social media users, especially those from left wing, raised questions over such statements on National TV while some praised Ayeza for having calm attitude. Some said Khan deserves better than this man.

The backlash continued internet users labeled actor’s remarks as out of touch and narcissistic, with many stating they had lost respect for him. Some even questioned why such sensitive topics were being discussed publicly, arguing that it reflected poorly on both Danish and Ayeza.

While Danish’s statement about polygamy was intended as a reflection on personal choice, it appears to have backfired, leading to widespread trolling and anger online. Fans are divided, with some defending him, but the general sentiment has been one of frustration and disappointment.

Four Marriages in Islam

In Islam, men are allowed to marry four time but with strict conditions. A man is allowed to marry up to four wives at one time, as mentioned in Holy Quran but only if he can treat each wife with equal justice.

Quran also mentioned that true equality between wives is difficult to achieve, stating that a man will never be able to be fully just.