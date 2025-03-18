Lahore, Punjab weather; intermittent light rains likely

LAHORE – Intermittent light rains and gusty winds are likely in Lahore and parts of upper and central Punjab on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly trough will likely affect upper parts of the country from tonight.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is likely in most districts of Punjab on Tuesday night and Wednesday. However, light rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Lahore and surrounding areas.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 15°C and 17°C on Wednesday and 16°C and 18°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature was recorded at 16°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 29 per cent.