Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks, exposes India’s role in regional terrorism

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan denounced misleading and fabrication remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his podcast.

Foreign Office spokesperson termed Modi’s statement “misleading and one-sided, pointing out that the Indian Prime Minister’s statements conveniently overlooked the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which has remained unresolved for over seventy years despite India’s commitments to the United Nations, Pakistan, and the Kashmiri people.

“The remarks failed to address the real issue of Jammu and Kashmir, which continues to be a core dispute between India and Pakistan,” the spokesperson said. “India’s narrative of victimhood seeks to divert attention from its involvement in fostering terrorism on Pakistani soil and its state-sanctioned oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).”

MoFA spokesperson also criticized India for shifting the blame onto others instead of reflecting on its own actions, including alleged targeted assassinations, subversion, and terrorism in foreign territories. “India should look within and reconsider its role in regional instability,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan reiterated its long-standing stance of advocating for meaningful dialogue and constructive engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. However, the spokesperson stressed that India’s rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions continue to hold back peace and stability in South Asia.

“India’s ongoing anti-Pakistan narrative continues to poison bilateral relations and obstructs any prospects for peace and cooperation,” the statement concluded. “This harmful rhetoric must come to an end.”

Tensions continue unabated between Islamabad and New Delhi as Asian nations share tense relationship, with recent incidents further escalating tensions. After Jaffar Express attack in Balochistan, Islamabad accused India of running a disinformation campaign to mislead the world about the incident.

Pakistan’s military also pointed to India as the primary sponsor of terrorism in the region. Additionally, India’s Army Chief made controversial claims about the involvement of Pakistanis in terrorism in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which was strongly rejected by Pakistan’s military leadership.