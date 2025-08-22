Pakistani Online Businesses got huge boost from Payoneer–Stripe Deal

KARACHI – Major boost for cross-border e-commerce as global fintech leaders Payoneer and Stripe have announced a groundbreaking partnership that will finally give Pakistani merchants access to world-class online payment solutions.

For years, local businesses trying to sell abroad have struggled with complicated setups, high costs, and limited payment options. That changes now. The upgraded Payoneer Online Checkout, powered by Stripe’s cutting-edge technology, will first roll out across Pakistan, Vietnam, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong, unlocking seamless access to global customers.

Merchants will soon be able to accept a stunning variety of payment methods, from Apple Pay and Google Pay to Buy Now, Pay Later giants like Affirm and Klarna.

Those familiar with development called it massive breakthrough for Pakistan’s digital exporters. “Until now, setting up these services often meant registering companies overseas, an expensive and tedious process. This partnership sweeps away those barriers.”

The numbers speak for themselves: in just three years, Payoneer Checkout has surged to nearly $1 billion in annual transaction volume, with revenues hitting $30 million in the past year alone — doubling year over year.

Payoneer’s APAC SVP, said “Together with Stripe, we are unleashing world-class checkout experience that empowers SMBs to go global without friction. This is about speed, scale, and success.”