CPI inflation in Pakistan slows to 0.3pc in April 2025

ISLAMABAD – The core inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) has slowed to 0.3 percent during April 2025 as compared to 0.7 percent recorded in previous month of March 2025.

Data shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that the CPI inflation stood at 17.3pc during the same month of last year.

On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.8% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.9% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.4% in April 2024.

According to PBS data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation urban, decreased to 0.5% on year-on-year basis in April 2025 as compared to 1.2% of the previous month and 19.4% in April 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.7% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous and a decrease of 0.1% in April 2024.

CPI inflation rural, decreased by 0.1 on year-on-year basis in April 2025 as compared to no change measured in the previous month and 14.5% in April 2024. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 1.0% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.9% in April 2024.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY decreased by 3.2% in April 2025 as compared to decrease of 2.3% a month earlier and 21.6% in April 2024.

On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.7% in April 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.7% in April 2024.

The Wholesale Price Index inflation on YoY basis decreased by 2.2% in April 2025 as compared to a decrease of 1.6% a month earlier and an increase of 13.9% in April 2024. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.3% in April 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.7% of the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2024.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for urban decreased to 7.4% on (YoY) basis in April 2025 as compared to 8.2% of the previous month and an increase of 13.1% in April 2024. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in April 2025 as compared to 0.5% measured in the previous month and an increase of 2.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. April, 2024