Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, hailstorms expected

PESHAWAR – More rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday evening/night and the next two days.

Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper and central parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Mardan, Kurram, Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu on Friday evening/night and the next two days with occasional gaps. Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Rains, gusty winds and hailstorms may damage electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels, etc.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday and between 36°C and 38°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot and dry weather prevailed in the plains.

Rainfall (mm): Kakul 21, Mir Khani 07, Balakot 03, Pattan, Lower Dir 02

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 40°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 55 per cent.